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Scattered Showers & Mild This Afternoon
By Todd Simcox,5 days ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will continue to cloud over early this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. Scattered showers will move west to east across the state this afternoon. The shower activity is expected to be light with most areas only picking up a couple hundredths of an inch of rain at best. Mild air ahead of the front will allow temperatures to top off in the 60s to near 70°. The cold front will move into the state tonight then stall out near the coast Friday morning. We may see a few showers as the front moves through tonight... especially closer to the coast.
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