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T-Mobile owner on Elon Musk launching a wireless carrier: ‘Welcome to the party’
By Emma Roth,7 days ago
Is a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO. The head of T-Mobile’s parent company is casting doubt on SpaceX’s plans to make Starlink Mobile a “major” carrier in the US. During an earnings call on Thursday, Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges says he takes the Elon Musk-owned company “super serious,” but that it will cost at least $200 billion to pull off: