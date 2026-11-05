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Former Maine football player Ori Jean-Charles competes on Survivor 51
By Ben Barr,6 days ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine football player Ori Jean-Charles finished 14th in Survivor 51. Jean-Charles talked about his experience on the show. “Survivor is a team sport for a long time, and it’s hard to balance. Even when you merge, you have to find people you trust to build alliances, to vote with you, to get to the end. But at the same time, every time you’re doing that, you always got to keep yourself in the forefront and be like, ‘what’s the best move for me?’” said Jean-Charles.
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