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City prosecutor placed on paid administrative leave over misconduct allegations
By Dominique RochaMichael Cooper,7 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson City Prosecutor Matthew Walker has been placed on paid administrative leave while under a misconduct investigation. The Tucson Police Department is investigating Walker for allegations of misconduct involving a probation revocation case against YouTuber Lane Myers. Walker had previously prosecuted cases against Myers, who...
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