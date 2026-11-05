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Backstage News On WWE Possibly Bringing NXT Idea To Main Roster
By Matt Boone,5 days ago
The future of WWE’s Iron Survivor Challenge match is drawing attention following the company’s decision to replace NXT Deadline with NXT TLC this December. With the annual Iron Survivor Challenge traditionally serving as a featured attraction at Deadline, questions have emerged regarding whether the match concept could eventually make its way to WWE’s main roster.