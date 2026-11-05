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Tim Rose Jr.: 5 Chapters in the Dark History of WWE’s Saudi Arabia Deal
By Tim Rose,7 days ago
WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has lasted long enough to acquire its own highlight reel, public-relations vocabulary and collection of arguments that never quite leave the room. Every time the company brings out another enormous show, the discussion tends to start at the latest card and work backward only as far as the last uncomfortable headline. The record is more revealing when you let it run from the beginning.