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Backstage News On Interesting Plan WWE Had For Royal Rumble 2027 That Ultimately Got Scrapped
By Matt Boone,5 days ago
WWE reportedly considered making a significant change to the date of the 2027 Royal Rumble premium live event before ultimately deciding to stick with its original schedule and announcement. Internal discussions reportedly took place regarding the possibility of moving the event from February 6 to February 20, 2027, in an...