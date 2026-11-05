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Jimmy House Recalls Goldberg’s First-Match Pep Talk, Explains Why Wrestling Is Harder Than Jiu-Jitsu
By Tim Rose,8 days ago
Goldberg remembered Jimmy House’s first wrestling match and called him that morning with advice. Speaking with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking, House recalled how his childhood hero became a mentor and explained why wrestling has challenged him more than jiu-jitsu or powerlifting. House, who wrestled as CJ Valor in...