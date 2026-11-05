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Backstage News On WWE’s Unusual Financial Incentive For Crown Jewel 2026
By Matt Boone,5 days ago
WWE is reportedly offering additional financial compensation to crew members traveling to Saudi Arabia for this weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event. According to multiple sources within the company, WWE has offered crew members an additional $3,000 in hazard pay as an incentive to make the trip to Riyadh amid the ongoing conflict and security concerns in the region.