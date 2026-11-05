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Death Angel share “The Never Was” ahead of international tour dates
By Zenae Zukowski,7 days ago
“We’re excited to unleash a brand new Death Angel track, called ‘The Never Was’! Lyrically it’s inspired by self centered people that feel the need to make every conversation, tragedy, including someone else’s success or even death all about themselves. Without fail they do it time and again. They truly think they are glorious in every way. Especially now with social media they have a bigger outlet and platform to glorify what they feel is their brilliance and/or opinion on the matter while always circling back to themselves. Everyone knows someone like this whether it be in business, sports, acting and most definitely in music! The thing that amazes me most is that most of these exhaustingly annoying ego-maniacs have no idea that they are doing it. However it is very apparent to everyone around them.