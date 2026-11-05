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UCF expects QB Alonza Barnett III to start vs. banged-up Kansas
7 days ago
UCF is planning to return to its No. 1 quarterback, while Kansas is searching for confidence when the Big 12 rivals square off Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins aggravated an ankle injury in last Friday’s 41-9 home loss to Baylor. Alonza Barnett III, who missed five games with a hamstring injury sustained Sept. 12 against Pitt, replaced Jenkins in the second half and completed 8 of 16 passes for 133 yards for the Knights (4-4, 2-3 Big 12).