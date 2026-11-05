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DeSoto Co. juvenile detention officer killed, another critically wounded in crash
By Lydian Coombs,7 days ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - An officer of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detention Center is dead, and another is seriously wounded following a crash Wednesday. The sheriff’s office confirmed the officers were involved in a wreck in Walls, Mississippi. The Walls Police Department says one of their patrol officers was also involved.