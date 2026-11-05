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Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Danhausen Heading Into Christmas Season
By Matt Boone,5 days ago
WWE is reportedly looking to capitalize on Danhausen’s popularity with a new holiday-themed marketing campaign. Following the strong success of Danhausen merchandise during the Halloween season, the company is planning to introduce “Santahausen” as part of its upcoming Christmas merchandise lineup. According to sources familiar with the...