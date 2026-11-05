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Backstage Update On WWE WrestleMania 43 Dates And Potential Announcement Delay
By Matt Boone,5 days ago
WWE is reportedly preparing to make an official announcement regarding the dates for WrestleMania 43 during Crown Jewel weekend in Saudi Arabia. The current expectation within the company is that WrestleMania 43 will take place on April 10 and April 11, 2027, with WWE potentially confirming those dates during Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh.