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AEW Champions Pulled From Upcoming Independent Wrestling Match Following Blood & Guts
By Matt Boone,5 days ago
The Brawling Birds are taking some additional time to recover following Wednesday night’s AEW Blood & Guts. AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor were originally scheduled to face Hyperactive (Anita Vaughn and Safire Reed) at the November 8 Pro-Wrestling: EVE event. That match has now been postponed following their participation in the violent women’s Blood & Guts match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.