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Johnsonville man arrested on drug trafficking, weapons charges
By Braeden Doyle,7 days ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday, the Florence County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) arrested a Johnsonville man following an undercover narcotics operation beginning in September earlier this year. Investigators arrested Maurice Lott on charges of distribution of fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a weapon...
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