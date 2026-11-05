undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Monroe County I-80 reconstruction faces emergency legal challenge as homeowner fears losing access to her home
By Bo Koltnow,7 days ago
STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For years, the proposed reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Monroe County seemed like something that would always remain in the distant future. For Stroud Township homeowner Lisa Wayland, that future has arrived. “For as long as I can remember, we’ve heard about them redoing 80,...
7