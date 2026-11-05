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Former WWE Star’s Survivor 51 Run Ends After Accusations Of “Toxicity”
By Matt Boone,4 days ago
Former WWE NXT star Bodhi Hayward, also known as Brady Booker, has been eliminated from CBS’ Survivor 51. During the Wednesday, November 4 episode of the reality competition series, Booker became the eighth contestant voted off the island, losing a 9-4 vote against Eric Macksoud. His elimination also made him the first member of the season’s jury.