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Autel Integrates Alldata Repair With MaxiSYS Tablets
By Alex Crissey,2 days ago
Autel U.S. and Alldata have partnered to connect Autel’s MaxiSYS diagnostic software with Alldata Repair on select MaxiSYS tablets. Alldata provides original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair information. The integration connects vehicle fault codes with corresponding OEM diagnostic information, bringing scan results and repair procedures together on one screen, the companies said.