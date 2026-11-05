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Where the Mask Ends Completes Airing with 19th Consecutive Days of Over 10,000 Heat Index on Youku Surpassing 18 Day Record Set By Legend of Zang Hai and The Immortal Ascension
By ockoala,7 days ago
Popular October 2026 C-drama Where the Mask Ends has ended this week and reviews are mixed on the ending itself, with the detractors unhappy with what felt like a narratively open ending with more story to tell, albeit on the romance side it’s all buttoned up. But the drama has done very well in viewership, buzz, and heat index, and this week Youku announced that the drama has had 19 consecutive days of over 10,000 on its own platform heat index, surpassing the previous tied record set by Legend of Zang Hai and The Immortal Ascension. That a female lead drama beat two way bigger budget bigger male lead led dramas is indeed to be lauded. Tian Xi Wei will definitely level up even more and reportedly male lead Yan An has as well and is already fielding only male lead drama offers. In terms of the drama itself, insiders are saying this is a one and done and the production has no intention of doing a sequel/season 2 despite the solid run.