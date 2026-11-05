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Two Democrats elected to Dubuque County supervisor after campaign against ‘bickering’
By Keegan Turnbough,7 days ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Democratic supervisors-elect Kristin Dietzel and Rick Dickinson will join the three-seat Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in January after Tuesday’s election. Dietzel, the top vote-getter in the race, garnering 22,076 votes. With 19,576 votes, Dickinson narrowly defeated Republican challenger Jason Davis for the board’s...
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