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Washington Woman, 48, Indicted on 56 Trafficking and Sex Abuse Counts in West Linn
By Amina Rashid,7 days ago
A Clackamas County jury has indicted 48-year-old Sabrina Marie Senecal of Kitsap, Washington, on 56 charges tied to trafficking, prostitution, sex abuse and stalking stemming from a West Linn police investigation. Authorities say the investigation began last fall and lasted six months. The indictment was announced Wednesday, and Senecal is in custody in another state on related allegations.