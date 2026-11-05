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Russia Shrugs Off U.S. Midterm Results: Trump Still Controls Foreign Policy
By Frances Martel,7 days ago
The Kremlin appeared to dismiss the idea that the significant Democrat win in Tuesday’s midterm elections would meaningfully change Russia’s relationship with the United States, insisting on Thursday that President Donald Trump, as chief executive, still controls American foreign policy. Dmitry Peskov, the top spokesman for strongman Vladimir...
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