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Michelob Ultra Packaging Toasts New York Knicks NBA Championship
By Rick Lingle,7 days ago
Michelob Ultra is helping New York Knicks fans celebrate the team’s first NBA championship in 53 years with limited-edition packaging and fan-focused promotions. Launched ahead of the flag-raising at this season’s first game on October 20, the campaign includes championship packaging, custom bottle openers crafted from the official NBA Finals court, fan rewards, and creative honoring the fans, bartenders, and neighborhoods behind the historic run.