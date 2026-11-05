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‘And they’re smirking’: New York Police Officers Spark Outrage While Dismantling Street Vendor’s Fruit Stand
By Brady Klinger-Meyers,7 days ago
A New York man took to TikTok to share his disgust after he witnessed police dismantling a fruit vendor’s stand. Posted by TikTok user Godequitylaw, GEL is heard shaming the police for their behavior. On TikTok, he wrote in the caption: “The police are the supreme law of the land and can do what ever they want like take away this peaceful woman’s livelihood. This is how they purport to make America great. Great for the big businesses.”
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