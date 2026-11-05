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YouTube Redesign Removes the Subscriptions Tab and Pushes Shorts Forward
By Aleksandr Manin,7 days ago
The first noticeable change in YouTube's redesign is where the Subscriptions feed lives: instead of a bottom tab, it now sits in a swipeable header at the top of the Home screen. The update is rolling out gradually to Android and iOS users, is controlled from YouTube's servers, and does not require an app update; the company first announced the redesign in October.