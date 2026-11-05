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Big Mike is Riding a Wave; Are Troubled Waters Ahead?
By steeldad,6 days ago
There’s nothing quite like a “coming home” story. Whether it’s a soldier returning from overseas or a young woman returning home after traveling abroad for years, most of us like the feelings these moments bring. I’m often reminded of the old Folgers Coffee Christmas Commercial where young Peter arrives home early one morning from college and puts on a pot of coffee which wakes the whole family. I can already feel the goosebumps… The return of Mike McCarthy to his beloved Pittsburgh is starting to bring these warm feelings as well.