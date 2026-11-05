undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DOWNBEAT is a beautiful personal portrait about reconnecting with art for art's sake
5 days ago
Written by Danny Madden, Daniel Rashid, Addie Weyrich, Arkira Chantaratananond. Starring Daniel Rashid, Addie Weyrich, Arkira Chantaratananond. It can be frustrating to feel like everyone around you has it all together. Meanwhile, you’re stuck trying to figure out your next move and what to do with your life. It can feel even more defeating when the one thing you are passionate about isn’t enough to keep you afloat. In Danny Madden’s Downbeat, he explores the messy reality of trying to make a living from your passion while barely keeping your head above water, and the ways your own bad decisions can make an already difficult situation even harder.