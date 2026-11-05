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What the blue wave looked like in North Carolina
By WUNC News,7 days ago
To North Carolina now, where Democrats have flipped five Republican-held congressional seats. That's according to race calls by The Associated Press. Democrats also held on to a redistricted seat. Most of those races, they were not even considered competitive going into Tuesday's election. The remaining congressional races in the state are still too close to call. The surprising results were just one part of the big blue wave in a swing state that President Trump won three times. Colin Campbell covers politics for member station WUNC. He's on the line from Raleigh. Hey there, Colin.