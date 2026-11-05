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Weakley County Schools Announces 2027-28 Teachers of the Year
By Thunderbolt Newsroom,7 days ago
Weakley County Schools has announced its 2027-2028 “Teachers of the Year”, recognizing educators for their dedication to students and excellence in the classroom. Pre-K through fourth grade: Amy Childress of Dresden Elementary, Brittany Morton of Gleason, Jennifer Mull Varga of Greenfield, Allie Crews of Martin Elementary, Sydny Fox of Martin Primary and Hannah O’Neill of Sharon.