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The Kalamazoo County Board rejects a resolution seeking changes at the road commission
By WMUK,7 days ago
The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners shot down a proposal Wednesday to push the county road commission to address resident concerns regarding planned tree removals. The resolution asked the road commission to pause its plan to cut down an estimated 4,000 trees as part of a road safety project, in order to address concerns from residents.