undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lauderdale County counts ballots in tight Mississippi U.S. Senate race
By Micah Gibbs, Twin States News,7 days ago
Election officials in Lauderdale County are continuing to process affidavit and absentee ballots as the state awaits final results in the U.S. Senate race between Scott Colom and Cindy Hyde-Smith. Lauderdale County Election Commissioner Gloria Dancy said election workers have been overwhelmed by the number of absentee ballots received but...