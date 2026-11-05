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Review: Anthony Alcocer reimagines Shakespeare’s ‘Julius Caesar’ at the Kavinoky
By The Editor,6 days ago
(Photos by Olivia D’Amato) Anthony Alcocer made his directorial debut with the opening of William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar at D’Youville Kavinoky Theater. This was my first time experiencing the play in a live stage production. Until now, my relationship with this particular Shakespearean history had been through television and film.