undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Review: ‘The Last Yiddish Speaker’ asks hard questions
By The Editor,7 days ago
Buffalo Theater: Laufer play makes its WNY premiere. (Image above, L-R: Sarah (Sam Prezioso), Paul (Christian Brandjes) and John (Devon Klumpp) Deborah Zoe Laufer’s The Last Yiddish Speaker is a critically acclaimed and thought-provoking play currently premiering in Buffalo at the Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York. It asks the question, what if the Jan. 6 insurrection ended differently and Christian White Nationalists began a white supremacist regime in the United States where several minorities and dissenters are rounded up, their fates unclear, and women are no longer allowed to go to college?