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Screening #8 – The Edge of Innocence • 25th MIAMI short FILM FESTIVAL MIAMIsFF 11/15/26
2 days ago
Celebrate the 25th MIAMI short Film Festival! Experience top global short films empowering filmmakers and captivating audiences. Screening #8 – The Edge of Innocence — Growing up often means confronting a world far more complex than we imagined. From fractured families to conflict, violence, and prejudice, these films follow young lives pushed to their limits, revealing the resilience, vulnerability, and courage found in moments of profound transformation.