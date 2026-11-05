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Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive kick-off and tree lighting event set for Nov. 13
By WTVG Staff,7 days ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The public is invited to join the 13abc team for our annual tree lighting ceremony and toy drive collection kick-off event on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. The Levis Commons Town Center Tree Lighting presented by 13abc offers families a chance to get into the holiday spirit during our Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive.
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