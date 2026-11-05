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Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) exceeds Q3 2026 expectations
By StockStory,7 days ago
Healthcare data analytics company Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) beat Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q3 2026, but revenue fell by 26.3% year on year to $56.28 million. The company expects the full year’s revenue to be around $247.5 million, close to analysts’ consensus estimates. Its non-GAAP loss of $0.03 per share was $0.02 above analysts’ consensus estimates.