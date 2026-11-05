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Battery-buffered EV charger built from repurposed EV battery packs delivers up to 400 kW of charging power
By Charles Morris,4 days ago
Battery-buffered EV chargers are all the rage these days—they enable fleets and other charging providers to deploy high-power charging without grid upgrades, and to avoid utility demand charges. Allye Energy’s new Allye MEV charger features built-in battery storage made from whole repurposed EV packs. MEV can be charged from...