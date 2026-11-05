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Holiday Magic at Bonnet House Museum & Gardens 12/3/26,12/5/26,12/10/26
2 days ago
This holiday season, Bonnet House Museum & Gardens invites visitors to experience the wonder of the holidays as its iconic Holiday Magic celebration is reimagined into three enchanting evenings of whimsical holiday traditions on December 3, 5 and 10, 2026. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the historic 35-acre estate, the beloved annual celebration will feature festive concerts on the picturesque Veranda, dazzling holiday décor, family-friendly entertainment, and a special visit from Santa Claus.