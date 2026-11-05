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Driver arrested after I-80 hit-and-run and pursuit in Lancaster County
By 10/11 NOW,7 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Colorado man was arrested after a hit-and-run and a pursuit in Lancaster County Thursday. The Nebraska State Patrol received a report shortly after noon of a Chevrolet Impala that had been involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The sedan was reportedly speeding, hit the back of a trailer and continued driving eastbound.
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