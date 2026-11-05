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EcoG and Siemens partner to implement a new generation of EV charger software
By Charles Morris,4 days ago
Munich-based EcoG and electrical powerhouse Siemens are combining their automation and charging technologies to support manufacturers of EV fast charging hardware. EcoG is now an official Siemens Product Partner for SIMATIC automation systems, and will handle system integration and field operations. More than 50 manufacturers of DC fast chargers use...