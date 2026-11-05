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Tracking Evening Rain Friday
By Payton Major,7 days ago
Temperatures are in the upper 50s and it’s been a pleasant Thursday! Besides a stray sprinkle, we’ve been dry and partly cloudy today. Tonight, lows will be in the 40s. Friday morning is trending mostly dry besides a few stray showers, primarily north of US-26. Mostly cloudy conditions last through the early afternoon, which is when we’re expecting highs to approach 60 degrees in the metro/valley. Just before sunset, a band of steady rain arrives. This front will pass through until about 11 p.m. Friday evening.