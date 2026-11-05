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Gustavsson Update Means Wild’s Goalie Situation Suddenly Complicated
By Jim Parsons,7 days ago
The Minnesota Wild are finally seeing some familiar faces return, and Filip Gustavsson is among the players making progress. That’s good news for a team that has dealt with its share of injuries. But there’s an interesting wrinkle developing in Minnesota. While Gustavsson has been working his way back from hip surgery, Jesper Wallstedt has been doing a pretty good job in goal.