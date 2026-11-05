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Immersive Symphony Queen and 80s Favorites 11/8/26
2 days ago
Miami Music Festival presents Queen and 80s favorites performed by a live orchestra as immersive projections fill the sanctuary dome. On Eventbrite, select November 8 at 5 PM. Online ticket sales close at 4 PM on the performance date or earlier if sold out. Doors open at 4 PM. Includes flashing lights and rapidly changing projections. Questions: patrons@miamimusicfestival.com.