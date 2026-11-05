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AJ Brown Update Gives True Clarity On Why Eagles Needed Patriots
By Justin Grasso,7 days ago
Months after the Philadelphia Eagles sent AJ Brown to the New England Patriots for a first-round pick, the star wide receiver’s health is not holding up. Beyond Brown’s Week 1 ankle injury, which placed him on the injured reserve, the Eagles’ ex-All-Pro continues to deal with a knee issue that bothered him during his final stages in Philadelphia.