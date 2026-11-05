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US Senator Blumenthal Sends Warning to Targets of Investigations into Crypto Corruption, Immigration Abuses, Big Tech & More
By greenwichfreepress,6 days ago
US Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), incoming Chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), issued a sweeping notice on Thursday to individuals, companies, and government agencies that have failed to cooperate with a range of ongoing inquiries, including investigations into cryptocurrency; corruption involving the Trump Administration’s self-enrichment and national security threats; rampant misconduct by federal immigration agents; Big Tech and other corporate enablers; and the Trump Administration’s lawless abuse of power.