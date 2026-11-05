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Grand Theater Reopens Saturday
By Mike Leischner,7 days ago
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The new-look Grand Theater opens Saturday. Six months of construction are in the books, and the venue is ready to welcome Wayne Newton to the stage. Second Century Campaign Marketing Manager Sadie Fisher says patrons will notice a mix of new and old looks. “It will feel like the Grand you know and love, but it also looks so much brighter and fresher. The theater itself has so many colors.”