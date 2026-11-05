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SMTD confirms purchase of land for new secondary transit hub
By Will Stevenson,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CAPITOL CITY NOW) – They’re calling it the “first step to (a) permanent facility.”. As first reported several weeks ago, the Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) has purchased 25 acres of land on Springfield’s south side, that will serve as a secondary transportation hub, replacing a sidewalk area with several bus shelters first put into use in 2019 at Junction Circle off MacArthhur Boulevard.