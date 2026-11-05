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McCracken County Public Library's third annual McCrack-Con to return Saturday
By Alexis Barrett,7 days ago
PADUCAH — Roll for initiative! The McCracken County Public Library's third annual McCrack-Con will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. According to the library, the free event aims to serve as a mini Comic-Con, featuring everything from comic books, movies, anime, video games and TV shows. The library holds the con in partnership with the team at OMG!Con.