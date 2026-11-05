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Why Patriots Can Beat Packers Despite Injury Issues | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
By CLNS Media,7 days ago
Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles kick off the show by discussing the latest injury news from Foxborough, including the status of Mack Hollins, Hunter Henry, and TreVeyon Henderson. The guys react to Mike Reiss’s report on Henderson’s illness, which could be tied to mental health struggles. Then, Greg breaks down what’s been the most important aspect of Drake Maye’s turnaround this season, after winning AFC Offensive Player of the Month. The guys also hit on Rob Gronkowski’s upcoming induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame and Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick’s potential inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After the break, they preview Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. What can we expect from the offense and defense against Green Bay? How will injuries affect New England? Who has the coaching advantage? Greg and Nick break it all down and give their score predictions.